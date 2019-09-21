Pennsylvania State Sen Mike Folmer, Grandfather Of 7, Charged With Possession Of Child Pornography

Pennsylvania Republican state Sen. Mike Folmer was charged with child sexual abuse, possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication device Tuesday night, according to state Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Folmer, a married grandfather of seven, was caught with alleged pornographic images of children on his cellphone after law enforcement received a tip that led to his home in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, the Patriot-News reported Wednesday morning, citing an announcement from Shapiro.

“I will continue to say it — no one is above the law, no matter what position of power they hold. I will continue to work to protect children and hold those who abuse them accountable,” Shapiro said when he announced the charges against Folmer on Tuesday night.

This is a massive story. Senator Mike Folmer is one of the most tenured and respected senators in the Pa. Legislature. Now charged with child porn. Tune into @fox43 news at 10. pic.twitter.com/B2XWE7o7DP — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) September 18, 2019

Tumblr, a blogging platform, notified the state attorney general’s office after the lawmaker allegedly received a pornographic image of a child to its platform, reported The Washington Post.

Folmer allegedly told police he used Tumblr to view child pornography, and that he was dealing with “some personal problems,” according to the Patriot-News.

Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf called for Folmer’s immediate resignation.

“We elect leaders to serve as a voice for those who do not have the ability to advocate for their own needs, demanding that they will protect our children, families, and communities,” Wolf said in an official statement, according to the Patriot-News. “The charges against Senator Folmer are disgusting and beyond comprehension, and show he has taken advantage of the trust and privilege afforded by the people of Pennsylvania. He should immediately resign.”

Folmer has served in the state Senate since 2006 and became known as “Marijuana Mike” after helping to lead a bipartisan effort to legalize medical marijuana in the state, according to WaPo.

Folmer’s office declined to comment to the Daily Caller News Foundation.