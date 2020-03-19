MSNBC legal analyst says President Trump should be charged with ‘negligent homicide’ for coronavirus deaths

MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner suggested that President Donald Trump should be prosecuted for negligent homicide for his response to the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

Kirschner, a 30-year federal prosecutor specializing in homicide, pitched the idea in a series of tweets Tuesday, arguing that “Donald Trump may have criminal exposure for some level of negligent homicide or voluntary/involuntary manslaughter for the way he’s mishandled the Coronavirus crisis.”

I spent 22 of my 30 years as a federal prosecutor handling murder cases in Washington, DC. I served as Chief of the Homicide Section at the DC US Attorney’s Office, overseeing all murder prosecutions in the city. I was always on the lookout for novel ways to apply homicide … — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 17, 2020

an illness that could have been prevented or mitigated. I’m trying to assimilate all available evidence (rapidly developing and being reported every day) to fairly assess whether Trump and his administration may have acted/failed to act in a way that could give rise to … — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 17, 2020

homicide liability by his negligent/grossly negligent (and/or possibly intentional) mishandling of the Coronavirus crisis in the US is a more nuanced and thorny issue and deserves careful consideration. But the homicide liability issue MUST be addressed because … — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 17, 2020

ALL criminal charges will have to be investigated and, if the evidence dictates it, prosecuted come Jan. 2021. Stay tuned … #TrumpCrimesCommission #TCC #JusticeIsComing — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 17, 2020

“I’m trying to assimilate all available evidence (rapidly developing and being reported every day) to fairly assess whether Trump and his administration may have acted/failed to act in a way that could give rise to homicide liability,” Kirschner said. – READ MORE

