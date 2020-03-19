MSNBC legal analyst says President Trump should be charged with ‘negligent homicide’ for coronavirus deaths

MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner suggested that President Donald Trump should be prosecuted for negligent homicide for his response to the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

Kirschner, a 30-year federal prosecutor specializing in homicide, pitched the idea in a series of tweets Tuesday, arguing that “Donald Trump may have criminal exposure for some level of negligent homicide or voluntary/involuntary manslaughter for the way he’s mishandled the Coronavirus crisis.”

“I’m trying to assimilate all available evidence (rapidly developing and being reported every day) to fairly assess whether Trump and his administration may have acted/failed to act in a way that could give rise to homicide liability,” Kirschner said. – READ MORE

