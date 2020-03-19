Hillary Clinton Accuses Trump of Using ‘Racist’ Rhetoric When Describing Coronavirus Outbreak

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has a history of criticizing President Donald Trump and this time is no different.

The former first lady is taking aim at Trump for his rhetoric surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

“The president is turning to racist rhetoric to distract from his failures to take the coronavirus seriously early on, make tests widely available, and adequately prepare the country for a period of crisis,” Clinton tweeted, adding, “Don’t fall for it. Don’t let your friends and family fall for it.”

The president is turning to racist rhetoric to distract from his failures to take the coronavirus seriously early on, make tests widely available, and adequately prepare the country for a period of crisis. Don’t fall for it. Don’t let your friends and family fall for it. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 18, 2020

Clinton’s comments come just after Trump defended calling the coronavirus the “Chinese virus.”

During a press conference, Trump claimed that China was putting out information that the United States military had spread the virus to China. He responded to China’s claim. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --