MSNBC Host Warns People About FL Gun Laws After Shooting — Even Though Shooter Bought His Guns in Maryland (VIDEO)

In the aftermath of the mass shooting at a Madden video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, MSNBC host, Ali Velshi, dedicated some air-time to explain “how ridiculously easy it is to get a gun” in the Sunshine state, even though it has been revealed that the shooter bought his guns in his home state of Maryland.

Velshi began the segment by pointing out that the shooter bought the two guns in Maryland, but still insisted on looking at Florida gun laws.

It is true Florida gun laws are much more relaxed than Maryland’s, such as not needing a permit to buy a handgun or rifle, not requiring gun registration, and having no “assault weapons” ban.- READ MORE

A “Madden” gamer who was participating at the Jacksonville event where a gunman opened fire killing two before killing himself was hailed a hero Monday for shielding two young players as bullets flew.

Ronald Casey, known in the gaming world as SirusTheVirus, was in the room at the Jacksonville Landing Complex when the gunfire started to go off. Casey used his body to shield two gamers who were taking cover, according to FOX 45 Now.

“A bullet hit the wall or whatever came over and I could smell it,” Casey told the station. “That’s when I was like, man, I just made the decision to jump on top of the guys.”

Casey, 30, of Kettering, Ohio, knew if the gunman had come toward him, he might have a difficult time trying to get through him.

“I’m 6’3” and 360 pounds. I figured, if the gunman is going to come into our small area, he’ll have to shoot through me to get to them,” Casey told the New York Daily News. – READ MORE