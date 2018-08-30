FACEBOOK TAKES DOWN NPR REPORT QUESTIONING THE ACCURATE NUMBER OF SCHOOL SHOOTINGS FROM 2015–2016

Facebook removed an NPR article posted to their platform Wednesday morning, claiming it was spam. The article itself questioned the number of school shootings that actually took place during the 2015–2016 school year.

The article, which was published on Monday, is titled, “The School Shootings That Weren’t.”

It discussed 235 school shootings counted by the Federal Government during the 2015–2016 school year. NPR reporters tried to independently verify that all of these actually occurred, they could only confirm 11. Of the 235 school shootings recorded by the government, 161 told NPR that no shooting actually occurred, and the other 71 school shootings could not be confirmed.

When Sean Malone shared the article on Facebook, however, it was removed because “it looks like spam and [it] doesn’t follow our Community Standards.” – READ MORE

