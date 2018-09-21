MSNBC Host Tweets Out Hard-Hitting Question For Kavanaugh, Gets Hilarious Answers

In a rather entertaining series of posts and responses caught by Twitchy, O’Donnell laid out his logic for why he believes Ford’s unsubstantiated allegation over Kavanaugh’s unequivocal denial: “People who make up stories don’t ask the FBI to investigate those stories,” he wrote. He followed up that assertion with the following tweet:

Lying to the FBI is a crime. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford wants to talk to the FBI. Brett Kavanaugh doesn’t want to talk to the FBI. Kavanaugh’s friend & witness Mark Judge doesn’t want to talk to the FBI. They all know lying to the FBI is a crime. — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) September 19, 2018

Among the flood of responses were those pointing out that Kavanaugh immediately agreed to testify under oath before Congress, which likewise has serious legal implications

I know you're a dishonest hack, but lying to Congress is also a crime. Kavanaugh, Judge, and the other disputing witness have all sent official letters which risk that crime if they are lying. Only person that has not made any legally-binding claims is Ford. https://t.co/vtdcBpjNKs — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 19, 2018

Others noted that two of the alleged witnesses named by Ford have also gone on the record with official letters to Congress- READ MORE

The attorney for Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual harassment, released a statement saying the Senate Judiciary Committee’s desire to hold a hearing on Monday is “contrary to the Committee discovering the truth.”

The statement said Ford wishes for other witnesses to be involved in any future hearings, but did not name any such witnesses. The only people Ford says were present for the alleged assault are Kavanaugh and schoolmate Mike Judge, both of whom say this incident never happened.

“The Committee’s stated plan to move forward with a hearing that has only two witnesses is not a fair or good faith investigation,” said Lisa Banks, Ford’s attorney. “The rush to a hearing is unnecessary.”

New statement from Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyer, Lisa Banks: pic.twitter.com/Epa2ADXRny — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) September 19, 2018

According to the statement, Ford and her family have received threats and she is “currently unable to go home.” In earlier media interviews, Banks had said Ford would be willing to testify. Republican swing vote Sen. Susan Collins has suggested she will vote for Kavanaugh unless Ford testifies.- READ MORE