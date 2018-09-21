MSNBC Host Tweets Out Hard-Hitting Question For Kavanaugh, Gets Hilarious Answers

    True Pundit

    In a rather entertaining series of posts and responses caught by Twitchy, O’Donnell laid out his logic for why he believes Ford’s unsubstantiated allegation over Kavanaugh’s unequivocal denial: “People who make up stories don’t ask the FBI to investigate those stories,” he wrote. He followed up that assertion with the following tweet:

    Among the flood of responses were those pointing out that Kavanaugh immediately agreed to testify under oath before Congress, which likewise has serious legal implications

    Others noted that two of the alleged witnesses named by Ford have also gone on the record with official letters to Congress- READ MORE

    The attorney for Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual harassment, released a statement saying the Senate Judiciary Committee’s desire to hold a hearing on Monday is “contrary to the Committee discovering the truth.”

    The statement said Ford wishes for other witnesses to be involved in any future hearings, but did not name any such witnesses. The only people Ford says were present for the alleged assault are Kavanaugh and schoolmate Mike Judge, both of whom say this incident never happened.

    “The Committee’s stated plan to move forward with a hearing that has only two witnesses is not a fair or good faith investigation,” said Lisa Banks, Ford’s attorney. “The rush to a hearing is unnecessary.”

    According to the statement, Ford and her family have received threats and she is “currently unable to go home.” In earlier media interviews, Banks had said Ford would be willing to testify. Republican swing vote Sen. Susan Collins has suggested she will vote for Kavanaugh unless Ford testifies.- READ MORE

