Megyn Kelly: ‘Dianne Feinstein Bears a Lot of the Blame’ for Mishandling Kavanaugh Accusation (VIDEO)

During Thursday’s “Megyn Kelly Today” on NBC, host Megyn Kelly accused Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) of mishandling the accusations of sexual assault by Supreme Court associate justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

Kelly said Feinstein "bears a lot of the blame" for burying the allegations brought forward by Ford until almost the last minute.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) criticized Democrats on Tuesday over their handling of the sexual assault allegation levied at Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

In a statement to The Washington Post, Graham likened the way the Democrats have handled the allegation, which surfaced last week in news reports and was made public over the weekend in an interview in the Post with Kavanaugh’s accuser, to a “drive-by shooting.”

“All I can say is that we’re bringing this to a close,” Graham told the newspaper.

“They’ve had tons of time to do this. This has been a drive-by shooting when it comes to Kavanaugh,” Graham continued. “I’ll listen to the lady, but we’re going to bring this to a close.”

Other senators expressed their own criticism of Democrats' handling of the allegations, particularly over the revelation that ranking Senate Judiciary Committee Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.) sat on the allegation for weeks after receiving it in a letter over the summer.