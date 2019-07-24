MSNBC host Joe Scarborough begs forgiveness from Jesus ‘for ever being a Republican’

MSNBC host and former GOP congressman Joe Scarborough publicly asked Jesus to forgive him “for ever being a Republican” on Wednesday, as lawmakers questioned former special counsel Robert Mueller at a congressional hearing.

Fox News reported that Scarborough was live-tweeting his reactions to the way Mueller was treated by Republicans during the hearing Wednesday morning, referring to their behavior as “disgusting” and “offensive.”

This is just disgusting.

The lying, the twisting of the truth, the yelling is just so offensive. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 24, 2019

Jesus, forgive me for ever being a Republican. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 24, 2019

The former representative from Florida added, “I’m not sure what the worse look is for Republicans, the screaming or the stupidity,” before tweeting, “Jesus, forgive me for ever being a Republican.” – READ MORE