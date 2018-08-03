MSNBC Host Goes Off the Deep End and Bans Clips of Sarah Sanders from Her Show: She Is ‘Vile’ (VIDEO)

Liberal host Nicolle Wallace was very unhappy about White House press secretary Sarah Sanders’ remarks during a briefing Wednesday.

Reporters wanted Sanders to condemn the Trump supporters who jeered CNN’s Jim Acostaat the president’s rally Tuesday in Tampa, Florida. She declined to do so, instead suggesting certain media outlets have brought such disdain on themselves because of their biased and inaccurate reporting on President Donald Trump.

“The president, as I just said, does not support violence against anyone or anything, and we’ve been very clear every time we’ve been asked about that,” Sanders said. “When it comes to the media, the president does think that the media holds a responsibility. We fully support a free press, but there also comes a high level of responsibility with that.”

IRONY: After playing clip of @PressSec supporting First Amendment, MSNBC's @NicolleDWallace bans any future soundbites from 'vile' Sarah Sanders. pic.twitter.com/7QkQQwaxcs — Kyle Drennen (@kjdrennen) August 1, 2018

“It’s a two-way street,” she added. “We also ask that people act responsibly and report accurately and fairly.”

When the reporters at the briefing continued to press the issue, Sanders said, “While we certainly support freedom of the press, we also support freedom of speech, and we think that those things go hand in hand.”

Wallace struggled to contain her anger after she played the clip Wednesday. – READ MORE

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders attacked CNN for saying she cited something that has been proven incorrect in a tweet on Wednesday night.

.@CNN was NYT “falsely” reporting Lee Hamilton of 9/11 Commission when he said "Leaks can be terribly damaging. In the late 90's, it leaked out…the U.S. was using Osama bin Laden's satellite phone to track his whereabouts. Bin Laden stopped using that phone; we lost his trail." https://t.co/CifK2yhgqg — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) August 2, 2018

The New York Times article Sanders referenced in her tweet quoted Lee H. Hamilton, the vice chairman of the Sept.11 commission, who said, “Leaks, for instance, can be terribly damaging. In the late 90’s, it leaked out in The Washington Times that the U.S. was using Osama bin Laden’s satellite phone to track his whereabouts. Bin Laden stopped using that phone; we lost his trail.” – READ MORE

