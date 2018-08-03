D’Souza’s Gutsy Hollywood Film: Liberals Think ‘America As We Know It Must Die’

In his latest eye-opening movie titled “Death of a Nation,” (tickets available at that link) the India-born American dreamer paints a stark picture of the modern left, and makes a strong case that they seek to destroy and sabotage.

“There are those in America who want to end the America we love,” D’Souza somberly explained in a clip from the film, which shows groups like “Occupy Wall Street” and “antifa” hidden behind masks while rioting in the streets.

“They believe America is defined by class oppression, and white supremacy,” the conservative continued. The footage is alarming: Fires burning in American cities, and symbols of the president and swastikas being paraded through our streets by radical leftists.

“They want, in Obama’s phrase, to ‘re-make America,’” D’Souza continued. “For this to happen, America as we know it must die.”

It’s a frightening thought, but one that adds up if you consider the iconography and phrases used by the left, combined with the increasing violence of groups like “antifa.”

Could it be that the liberal path “forward” means tearing up and destroying everything that defines American culture?

D’Souza certainly thinks so, and the evidence is on his side. Just take a look at what has become sadly routine from the left: Flag-burning, makeshift weapons, and violent assaults against conservative-leaning groups who have the proper permits and are exercising freedom of speech. – READ MORE

President Trump‘s son, Donald Trump Jr., said Wednesday that the modern-day platform for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is “awfully similar” to the platform of the 1930s Nazi party.

“I’ve been hearing the left talking about these things — fascism, Nazism on the right — and when you look at the actual history and how these things evolved, and you actually look at that platform versus the platform of the modern left, you say ‘Wait a minute, those two are very heavily aligned,’ ” the president’s eldest son told conservative cable news channel One America News Network.

“You see the Nazi platform from the early 1930s … and you look at it compared to the DNC platform of today, you’re saying, ‘Man, those things are awfully similar’ to a point where it’s actually scary,” Trump Jr. continued.

Trump Jr. was attending the Washington, D.C., screening of “Death of a Nation: Plantation Politics and the Making of the Democratic Party,” a film made by Dinesh D’Souza, the conservative commentator who was pardoned by the president in May after being convicted of making illegal campaign contributions. – READ MORE

