MSNBC Founder Says Biden Is ‘Not Ready’ to Face Trump in General Election

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) is leading President Donald Trump in several general election polls.

However, that may change as the election draws near and Biden becomes more visible, according to MSNBC founder Tom Rogers.

“Trump has been dominating the media as we all know, and Biden has not been in the spotlight,” Rogers said during an appearance on “Morning Joe” on Monday

“But that’s going to shift. And when it shifts, Biden needs to perform,” Rogers added.

He continued to argue that Biden is not able to deliver a “convincing message” for the election.

“The bottom line is the candidate needs to be able to articulate a clear and convincing message, and particularly when it comes to the pandemic … he’s not there yet. And it pains me to say this, it really does, but his performance in being able to come up with a compelling narrative and a passionate storyline that really is ready for prime-time election season when it comes to talking about the legacy of Donald Trump, of mass death and economic collapse, he’s just not there yet.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --