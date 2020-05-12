Rand Paul: Dr. Fauci Not ‘End All’ Authority on Coronavirus Response (VIDEO)

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said during a hearing on Tuesday that Dr. Anthony Fauci is not the “end all” authority on the coronavirus response.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testified before a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee hearing on putting America back to work and putting children back to school in the fall. He has served as one of the key White House Coronavirus Task Force members.

Fauci said in a statement to the New York Times on Tuesday that if the country reopens too soon during the coronavirus outbreak, it will bring “needless suffering and death.”

Paul, an ophthalmologist who recently recovered from the coronavirus, countered Fauci’s argument that America should be cautious about reopening the country. The Kentucky conservative said, “We never really reached any sort of pandemic levels in Kentucky and other states. We have fewer deaths in Kentucky than an average flu season.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --