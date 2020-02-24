MSNBC: Dems ‘going to kill’ Sanders but they’re not going to stop him (VIDEO)

Share:

MSNBC anchor used some eyebrow-raising language to describe what the Democrats may try to do to stop Bernie Sanders.

“Come Monday, they’re going to kill him but they may not stop him,” Williams said.

The feeling seems to be mutual.

On Friday, Sanders essentially declared war on the Democrat establishment. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2019 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.