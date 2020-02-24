Biden Says He’s Still Confident He Can Win South Carolina: ‘I Feel Good About Where We Are’ (VIDEO)

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) said he is still confident that he can pull off a win in South Carolina — despite recent polls that found his support among minority voters has taken a hit.

WATCH: “I feel good about where we are. I feel good about going into South Carolina,” @JoeBiden tells @margbrennan about his chances at winning the South Carolina primary. Tune in Sunday for more of Biden’s interview only on @facethenation https://t.co/0vv55uyMzq pic.twitter.com/uHQktz4t1v — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 23, 2020

In an interview on CBS News’ “Face The Nation,” Biden said he is feeling good about his chances in South Carolina.

“I feel good about where we are. I feel good about going into South Carolina. And I feel good about the kind of support I’ve had with African Americans around the country.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --