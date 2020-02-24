Biden Says He’s Still Confident He Can Win South Carolina: ‘I Feel Good About Where We Are’ (VIDEO)

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) said he is still confident that he can pull off a win in South Carolina — despite recent polls that found his support among minority voters has taken a hit.

In an interview on CBS News’ “Face The Nation,” Biden said he is feeling good about his chances in South Carolina.

“I feel good about where we are. I feel good about going into South Carolina. And I feel good about the kind of support I’ve had with African Americans around the country.” – READ MORE

