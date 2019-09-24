MSNBC Contributor: Supporting Sanders Over Warren May Be ‘Sexism’ (VIDEO)

MSNBC contributor and Swing Left adviser Emily Tisch Sussman said supporting Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) over Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) for the Democratic presidential nomination might be “showing your sexism.”

Sussman told MSNBC host Craig Melvin on Monday she overheard what she thought was “an interesting point” about Sanders supporters.

“Basically at this point if you are still supporting Sanders as opposed to Warren it’s kind of showing your sexism,” Sussman said. “Because she has more detailed plans and her plans have evolved. I thought it was an interesting point and I think there may be something to it.”

Melvin asked Sussman if Sanders had "peaked" in Iowa after a new poll showed Warren overtaking former vice president Joe Biden to lead the pack of Democratic candidates.