Donald Trump: Impeachment Good for My Reelection, Bad for the Country

President Donald Trump expressed amazement Tuesday at reports that Speaker Nancy Pelosi was possibly preparing to impeach him as President of the United States.

“If she does that, they all say that’s a positive for me in the election,” Trump said as he met with world leaders in New York City while at the United Nations summit. “You could also say who needs it, it’s bad for the county.”

Media reports previewed that Pelosi will announce a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump after the president spoke to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky about investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden for corruption.

The president told reporters that he had not heard of Pelosi’s looming decision, but called the ongoing investigation “the worst witch hunt in political history.”

But Trump added that voters would understand Democrats are overreaching.

"The good news is the voters get it," he said. "This is why they say it's good for the election, but you know what? It's bad for the country, what she's doing is very bad."