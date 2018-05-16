MSM Hammers White House About Leaked McCain Joke But Gave Hillary Free Pass for Calling Black Servants The ‘N-Word’ as First Lady

Anyone in the White House joking about John McCain and the macabre deathbed drama unfolding in the supposed waning days in the life of one of the most influential Democrats in the Republic party is subject to termination, according to demands of the mainstream media.

But when it was revealed that Democratic patron saint Hillary Clinton used the N-word in the White House to berate minorities, the mainstream media never even blinked.

A tale of two White House leaks. And how the media treats each.

Big media didn’t cover the scandal when a former White House chef ratted Hillary out for her racial rants and treatment of minority staff members of the White House during Hillary’s two-term tenure as First Lady.

Selective prosecution.

From the Daily Wire during the 2016 election:

Tracey Martin, a former travel chef for the Clintons during their time in the White House, said in a radio interview with WBEN’s Tome Bauerle that Hillary, in a moment of anger, referred to a black man as, “That n—er!”

In the interview, Martin told the radio host, “I was doing an event at the Elizabeth Taylor Medical Center in Washington, which is an HIV AIDS clinic, and I was doing a tea prior to the public press party, and that was with Mrs. Clinton and Mrs. Jacques Chriac, the former president of France’s wife. A gentleman of color came in with something and it did not please [Clinton] the way it was, and when he walked out she says, ‘That…’ and then she uses the n-word.”

According to Martin, racist comments were not uncommon coming from Hillary during his time with the Clintons.

“You know, they think nothing of it because there’s not press around,” Martin told the host. “After you’ve been around them long enough, whether it be the Clintons or the Kennedys or whoever, once they feel comfortable with you their guard is let down.”

