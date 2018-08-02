MSM FLIPS OUT AFTER RALLY: Trump on criticizing Mexican immigrants: ‘Peanuts’ compared to the truth

President Trump appeared to double down on comments he made calling Mexican immigrants “rapists” during a rally on Thursday night.

“And you remember what I said?” Trump asked the crowd at the Pennsylvania rally, referring back to his campaign announcement, during which he made critical comments about Mexican immigrants.

“They’re sending, I mentioned words – I won’t even mention them tonight because there’s a lot of young people here — but I mentioned words and everyone thought it was wonderful.”

“And then about two days later and people said, ‘did he say this, did he say that?’” Trump said.

“Guess what,” he continued, “what I said is peanuts compared to what turns out to be the truth. It’s peanuts.”

The president made the comments on Thursday as he railed against U.S. immigration policies, calling for tougher restrictions at the border and the end of the visa lottery system that he said allows murderers into the U.S. READ MORE:

