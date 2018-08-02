Girl, 4, Dies After Being Thrown Off Bridge; Woman in Custody

A 4-year-old Florida girl was thrown from a bridge into a river and died, and a woman who is believed to be her mother was arrested, police said.

The young girl was thrown into the Hillsborough River in Tampa at around 4 p.m. on Aug. 2, witnesses told the Tampa Bay Police Department.

Witnesses called the police after seeing the woman throw the girl, Local10 reported. The girl was extricated from the river and was rushed to a hospital via an ambulance, but she was pronounced dead at the hospital, the report stated.

The identities of the girl and the woman were not released by police. It isn’t clear if she had died before the woman threw her.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the child was found in the water around 75 feet offshore.

“We’re still piecing the whole thing together now,” Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan told the Times. READ MORE:

