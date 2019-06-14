MS-13 Gang Member Used Chickenpox-Infected Toddler for Fake Family Claim

An MS-13 gang member utilized an 18-month-old girl with chickenpox to make a fraudulent migrant family claim to gain entry into the U.S., federal officials said.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents found a migrant with a small child he allegedly claimed to be his daughter. The child was determined to be infected with chickenpox, according to information obtained from El Centro Sector Border Patrol officials.

Further investigation, including a biometric background investigation, revealed the man to have ties to the MS-13 gang. Investigators also determined the little girl is not the child of the man attempting to make a family migrant claim, officials tweeted.View image on Twitter

#BorderPatrol Agent caring for 1.5 yr old child with chickenpox who was part of a fraudulent family unit. The male who the child was with is not related to the child and has ties to MS-13 gang. Our Agents continue to do their best during this crisis. pic.twitter.com/vvCMQVuvA1 — CBP El Centro (@CBPElCentro) June 7, 2019

The migrant could face federal charges related to human smuggling and immigration violations.

