More than 75,000 expected for sold-out President Donald Trump rally with GOP Sen Ted Cruz in Houston

More than 75,000 people have signed up for a President Donald Trump rally in Houston at a location that can hold only about 18,000, the Houston Chronicle reportedSaturday. Trump is holding the rally with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz who is facing a re-election challenge from U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

On Friday, 77,854 people were already signed up for the rally, according to the report.

Attendees must have tickets and will be admitted according to their order in line before the doors open.

“Keep in mind that once the capacity is met, you won’t get in whether you have a ticket or not,” Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo announced in the Houston Chronicle.

The Trump campaign is reportedly not considering moving the event. The event was already moved once – from the NRG Arena to the Toyota Center, the Texas Tribune reported Thursday. The NRG Arena has a capacity of about 10,000, compared to about 18,000 at the Toyota Center. – READ MORE