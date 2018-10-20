‘Angry mob’ calls restaurant owner ‘Nazi sympathizer’ for letting Republican Blackburn book space

A Tennessee restaurant owner said he was called a “Nazi sympathizer” and received death threats after word got out that he let Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn — who’s running for U.S. Senate — book the establishment’s meeting room for a Saturday breakfast, the Wilson Post reported.

Tom Courtney of Courtney’s Restaurant and Catering in Mt. Juliet told the paper he also was called an abuser and that his staff has been verbally attacked. Hundreds of social media users also said they’d boycott Courtney’s, the Post noted.

“I was called a Nazi sympathizer of all things,” Courtney told the paper. “It’s hurt my business, my staff, me and my family. I’ve never seen grown people, or whoever is hidden behind the screens, act in such a manner. I have partners.”

He told the Post that the backlash stemmed from a thank you to Blackburn he posted on social media along with a photo of her.

One commenter wrote, "I can't support a business that is supporting her. I love your food but won't be eating at your restaurant again," the paper said.