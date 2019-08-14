More than 65,000 sign online petition to rename street outside Trump Tower after Obama

A petition to rename the New York City street outside Trump Tower after former President Barack Obama has gained more than 65,000 online signatures in an effort to troll President Trump.

The woman who started the campaign in 2018 spoke with Newsweek on Monday and said the project originally began as a joke but quickly picked up steam.

“I honestly started it as a joke,” 56-year-old Elizabeth Rowin, told Newsweek. “I saw a comedian joke about how it would make Trump so mad if it was named after former President Obama and thought, why not?”

Rowin claimed several members of the New York City Council contacted her about the measure after she wrote to them, and promised to continue pushing for the change.

The petition, which is available on Moveon.org, would change Trump Tower's current address from 725 5th Ave to 725 Barack H. Obama Avenue.