More than $200K has been raised for Garrett Rolfe, the police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks

Thousands of people have contributed to a fundraiser for fired Atlanta police Officer Garrett Rolfe, who was charged with felony murder Wednesday for his role in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks.

The nonprofit conducting the fundraiser, the Georgia Law Enforcement Organization, told WSB-TV that as of Thursday over $200,000 had been raised in an effort to help Rolfe’s family pay for “legal services and general necessities.”

The nonprofit, which argues that Rolfe is being used a “political pawn” by the district attorney, added that the money has come in from more than 2,000 contributors.

“Officer Rolfe was involved in the justified shooting of Rayshard Brooks on June 12th, 2020,” the nonprofit says on its website. “The videos clearly show that the shooting was justified; however, the District Attorney Paul Howard, who is losing his election, has chosen to charge Officer Rolfe with 11 charges including Felony Murder, and it is 100% for political gain. The DA is losing his election, and he is also under investigation himself for stealing $185,000 in tax money, and transferring it directly into his personal account.” – READ MORE

