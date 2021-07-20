More Texas Democrats Test Positive For Coronavirus After Fleeing State To Subvert Democracy

Two more Texas Democrats tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday after three tested positive late last week which comes amid their stay in Washington, D.C., which they fled to as they refused to take part in legitimate democratic processes in the state of Texas.

“In light of some positive COVID-19 tests over the weekend, the House Democratic Caucus has decided to go beyond CDC guidance and provide daily rapid tests for all Members and staff in Washington, D.C., for this week,” the Texas House Democrats said in a statement. “As part of this precautionary testing, today two additional Members who were fully vaccinated tested positive. All of the HDC Members who tested positive are feeling good, with no symptoms or only mild symptoms.”

Two more House Dems in DC have tested positive for COVID, per @TexasHDC. Both were fully vaccinated. #txlege pic.twitter.com/IbiwKhBDC5 — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) July 19, 2021

Late last week, three Texas Democrats tested positive for the coronavirus after they met Vice President Kamala Harris. “Friday night, a Member of the Texas House Democratic Caucus tested positive for COVID,” the Texas House Democrats said on Saturday. “Saturday morning, two additional Members, each of whom are also fully vaccinated, tested positive on a rapid test.”

Harris met with the Texas House Democrats on Tuesday this week and praised them for refusing to participate in legitimate democratic processes in their home state, saying, "You are doing this in support and defense of some of our nation's highest ideals."

