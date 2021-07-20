Cuba Protesters Warn Americans Who Like Che Guevara: ‘He Was a F*cking Terrorist’

Protesters gathered outside of the White House on Thursday evening to urge President Joe Biden to act in support of the protests ongoing in Cuba this week told Breitbart News the mainstreaming of Castro regime mass murder Ernesto “Che” Guevara in America undermines the suffering of those he killed.

Guevara, a wealthy Irish-Argentine communist who participated in Fidel Castro’s seizure of the island nation in 1959, presided over the organization of firing squads to eliminate people who disagreed with Castro and pioneered the use of concentration camps in Cuba. He wrote openly that he “really loved to kill” and particularly enjoyed killing religious people and suspected LGBT Cubans, but his legacy in the United States has somehow morphed into that of a “revolutionary” representing the downtrodden. A famous portrait of the killer has become a popular t-shirt in America and the West generally.

A man identifying himself as Gianni, a Cuban protester at the White House, waved a Cuban flag emblazoned with an image rejecting Guevara. He told Breitbart News that those who admire Guevara have “the wrong information” and urged them to become better acquainted with his true legacy.

“People think he was great and a revolutionary. What no one tells you is that he used to kill gays in Cuba. His great idea was concentration camps for gays,” Gianni explained. “He used to kill Christians. He used to kill people that didn’t agree with him just because they wanted freedom and they didn’t want to be communist.”

(…)

“Fuck Che Guevara, he was a fucking terrorist,” another man attending Thursday’s protest who did not identify himself told Breitbart News. “That man killed a lot of people, you know what I’m saying? He killed a lot of motherfucking people. People in the world have a wrong impression of Che Guevara … He was in charge of killing people in Cuba.” – READ MORE

