Politics
MORE BRAINWASHING: Guess How Many Of Top 50 National Universities Have Conservative Commencement Speakers
Take a wild guess. How many of the top 50 national universities (as ranked by U.S. News & World Report) that have one commencement speaker, have a conservative as the speaker this year?
The answer, from a survey conducted by Young America’s Foundation (YAF): one.
The one speaker, Deloitte CEO Cathy Engelbert, is speaking at her alma mater, Lehigh University. To make matters even more clear, of the top 101 universities surveyed by YAF, only three conservatives are delivering a solo commencement address; Engelbert, former Southwestern Energy CEO Harold Korell at his alma mater, the Colorado School of Mines (ranked #75) and Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon at Yeshiva University (ranked #94).
U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Republican Sen. Tim Scott are both giving commencement addresses at Clemson University.- READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Take a wild guess. How many of the top 50 national universities (as ranked by U.S. News & World Report) that have one commencement speaker, have a conservative as the speaker this year?