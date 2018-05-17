MORE BRAINWASHING: Guess How Many Of Top 50 National Universities Have Conservative Commencement Speakers

Take a wild guess. How many of the top 50 national universities (as ranked by U.S. News & World Report) that have one commencement speaker, have a conservative as the speaker this year?

The answer, from a survey conducted by Young America’s Foundation (YAF): one.

The one speaker, Deloitte CEO Cathy Engelbert, is speaking at her alma mater, Lehigh University. To make matters even more clear, of the top 101 universities surveyed by YAF, only three conservatives are delivering a solo commencement address; Engelbert, former Southwestern Energy CEO Harold Korell at his alma mater, the Colorado School of Mines (ranked #75) and Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon at Yeshiva University (ranked #94).

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Republican Sen. Tim Scott are both giving commencement addresses at Clemson University.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1