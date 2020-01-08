More Americans Side With Trump On Soleimani Strike: Poll

A new survey from progressive outlet HuffPost found that more Americans agree with President Trump’s decision to take out Iran’s top military leader than disagree with him.

The new HuffPost-YouGov survey found that a plurality of Americans, including nearly half of registered voters, approve of Trump ordering a strategic airstrike on General Qassem Soleimani, head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.

The poll, which gauged the opinions of 1,000 U.S. adults between Jan. 3 and Jan. 5, found that 43 percent of respondents approve of Trump’s order to kill Soleimani, including 30 percent who say they “strongly” approve of it and 13 percent who say they “somewhat” approve.

A slightly lower number, 38 percent, disapprove of the order, with 26 percent saying they strongly disapprove and 12 percent saying they somewhat disapprove. Slightly less than a fifth, 19 percent, say they are unsure.