Iran state news tweets ‘missile launch’ photo — from Syria in 2017

If you’ve seen one missile, you’ve seen them all, Iranian propagandists must think.

Iranian state news agency Fars News tweeted a photo it claimed is a missile launching from the country into Iraq to strike U.S. and coalition forces.

The image of the attack tweeted by Iran’s Fars News Agency is actually a picture they gave to news agencies in 2017 when Iran struck ISIL targets in Syria. (See related Guardian story from the 2017 strike: https://t.co/ZC16gIGUA9) pic.twitter.com/0J8qBaAqdL — Cindy Otis (Pre-order TRUE OR FALSE now!) (@CindyOtis_) January 7, 2020

“Hard revenge,” Fars tweeted, according to a Google translation. “Some sources report that Iranian ballistic missiles were fired at the US base in Iraq.”

But an eagle-eyed Twitter user, Cindy Otis, found that the photo tweeted by the mullahs was actually from 2017 – READ MORE