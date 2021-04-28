Montana Governor Signs Three Pro-Life Bills Into Law

The governor of Montana signed three different pieces of pro-life legislation into law Monday, prohibiting abortions of unborn babies capable of feeling pain, requiring ultrasounds before abortions, and adding requirements for providing abortion drugs to mothers.

The governor’s office announced Monday afternoon that Republican Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte had signed HB 136, HB 140, and HB 171 into law.

“Today, we took action to protect the most vulnerable among us: the unborn,” Gianforte said Monday afternoon. “There were many who served in this building before us who championed the unborn, people who worked hard to advance the cause for life. Unfortunately, their efforts were vetoed. Not today.”

The Montana Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, HB 136, bans abortions when the unborn baby is capable of pain. A baby in the womb is capable of feeling pain as early as 12 weeks or by at least 20 weeks gestation, according to the Charlotte Lozier Institute.

HB 140 requires that the pregnant mother must be given the opportunity to see an ultrasound and listen to her unborn baby’s heartbeat before she gets an abortion.

HB 171, or the Adopt the Montana Abortion-Inducing Drug Risk Protocol Act, adds requirements for providing abortion drugs to mothers, in schools or on school grounds, and more.

Montana’s slew of pro-life legislation comes as President Joe Biden’s administration continues to expand access to abortion throughout the country.

The new president promised within the first few days of his administration to revoke the Mexico City Policy, which prevents federal funds from going to abortions abroad, and vowed to make Roe v. Wade the law of the land.

He has also taken steps to undo former President Donald Trump’s Protect Life Rule, which prohibited Title X Family Planning Program funds from going to organizations that perform or promote abortions, and reversed Trump’s ban on using abortion fetal tissue for taxpayer-funded research.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration announced it is lifting the Food and Drug Administration’s former restrictions on abortion drugs, allowing the abortion pills to be delivered by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.