Female Athletes Appeal Ruling Dismissing Complaints Against Biological Males In Women’s Sports

Four female athletes are appealing a ruling that dismissed their challenge to a policy that allows biological males to compete in female sports.

Selina Soule, Chelsea Mitchell, Alanna Smith, and Ashley Nicoletti will continue to challenge the Connecticut policy, represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom, the law firm announced Monday.

The four high school female athletes have all suffered in their athletic endeavors due to the presence of biological males in their sporting events, ADF said in the press release.

“Mitchell, for example, would have won the 2019 state championship in the women’s 55-meter indoor track competition, but because two males took first and second place, she was denied the gold medal,” the press release said. “Soule, Smith, and Nicoletti likewise have been denied medals and/or advancement opportunities.”

A federal district court dismissed the girls’ legal challenge to the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) policy that allows biological males to compete in their female sports categories.

“I conclude that the plaintiffs’ challenge to the CIAC policy is not justiciable at this time and their claims for monetary relief are barred and dismiss the action on this basis without addressing the other grounds raised in the joint motion,” U.S. District Court Judge Robert Chatigny wrote in a ruling released Sunday, according to the Hartford Courant.

Chatigny said that the girls’ request had “become moot” since the two transgender athletes “whose participation in girls’ track provided the impetus for this action” had already graduated.

“There is no indication that Smith and Nicoletti will encounter competition by a transgender student in a CIAC-sponsored event next season,” Chatigny wrote.