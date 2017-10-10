Monica Lewinsky Is Tired Of Being ‘The Punchline’ Of Online Jokes

Monica Lewinsky still surfaces in a joke every now and then, but the infamous White House intern is tired of being the punchline after all these years.

Unfortunately for her, it’s probably not going to stop.

When Donald Trump re-ignited the national anthem debate a few weeks ago, a meme of her and former president Bill Clinton made its way around the Internet and eventually to Lewinsky. Lewinsky, who is now an anti-bullying activist, addressed the meme in an interview about her new PSA, “In Real Life.”

“There are many ways that I have been able to move forward but there are certainly times [like] with that meme that was going around, where I’m still held frozen in amber from incidents from two decades past,” Lewinsky told People. “It reminds me once again what it’s like to be on the other side. And it’s sometimes made worse when I know people I care about – especially my family—see these memes, too.” – READ MORE