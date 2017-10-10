True Pundit

Monica Lewinsky Is Tired Of Being ‘The Punchline’ Of Online Jokes

Monica Lewinsky still surfaces in a joke every now and then, but the infamous White House intern is tired of being the punchline after all these years.

Unfortunately for her, it’s probably not going to stop.

When Donald Trump re-ignited the national anthem debate a few weeks ago, a meme of her and former president Bill Clinton made its way around the Internet and eventually to Lewinsky. Lewinsky, who is now an anti-bullying activist, addressed the meme in an interview about her new PSA, “In Real Life.”

“There are many ways that I have been able to move forward but there are certainly times [like] with that meme that was going around, where I’m still held frozen in amber from incidents from two decades past,” Lewinsky told People. “It reminds me once again what it’s like to be on the other side. And it’s sometimes made worse when I know people I care about – especially my family—see these memes, too.” – READ MORE

  • Princess Leia

    I watched this video about Monica, and it changed my opinion about her. https://youtu.be/H_8y0WLm78U

  • Takiwa

    If Monica only knew, it is not SHE who is the joke…

  • blackfeather

    she will be the “punchline” until she is in the ground.

  • Oliver Wendell Douglas

    She was very young and let’s face facts, the POTUS was paying her a lot of attention. What 22 yr. old wouldn’t be enamored. Probably dreamt of being new FLOTUS. Kind of feel sorry for her. Just another person used and abused by the Clintons.