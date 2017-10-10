New York Times Covers for Castro Henchman Che Guevara

The New York Times on Monday marked the 50th anniversary of the death of Fidel Castro henchman and murderous Communist thug Che Guevara. The paper’s Andes bureau chief Nicholas Casey filed “Execution Haunts Village 50 Years After Guevara’s Death — Residents of a tiny Bolivian hamlet vividly recall the day the guerrilla leaders was shot at their school.” The left has long been infatuated with the Communist killer, and will read nothing to change their minds in the Times‘ blandishment remembrance from Bolivia, marking Guevara’s execution.

The Times has been properly castigated for its whitewashing of Communism in its infamous Red Century profiles that appear online every Monday. Casey’s piece is of the same kind, blandly ignoring Guevara’s atrocities while noting his “revolutionary” zeal.

Casey’s coverage exemplifies the Times’ persistent refusal to comprehend leftist tyranny. In a June 2016 NPR interview Casey actually blamed “consumerism” for the country’s woes, while labeling the late socialist dictator Hugo Chavez as a “very much a democrat in a lot of ways.” – READ MORE