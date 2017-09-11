True Pundit

Monday ceremony at Ground Zero marks 16th year since 9/11

On Monday morning, the normally noisy streets of lower Manhattan will be momentarily silent as part of the annual ceremony at Ground Zero marking the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Sixteen years after the nation’s deadliest terrorist attack, the relatives of those lost at the World Trade Center will gather once more at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum to honor the nearly 3,000 people who were killed that day.

The solemn ceremony will uphold all of the rituals of years past, according to a schedule released Friday by the event’s organizers.

The ceremony will kick off with a citywide moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. — the moment hijackers flew American Airlines Flight 11 into the north tower. Church bells will also toll throughout the city – READ MORE

 

