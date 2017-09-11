True Pundit

Politics Security World

16 Years After 9/11, Government Lacks Answers in Combating Terrorism

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

The United States and allies seem to lack a clear strategy for toppling the terrorist threat 16 years after the worst terrorist attack in American history, experts say.

Since the 9/11 attacks, there have been another 97 terrorist plots against the United States, and the bulk of those 15 successful attacks happened in the last six years, according to a database maintained by The Heritage Foundation.

A total of 27 of the overall plots came from the Islamic State, David Inserra, a homeland security policy analyst for The Heritage Foundation, said Friday during a panel.

“The variable explaining this is ISIS,” Inserra said, explaining the uptick in attacks in recent years. “Something changed, ISIS occurred.” – READ MORE

16 Years After 9/11, Government Lacks Answers in Combating Radical Islamic
16 Years After 9/11, Government Lacks Answers in Combating Radical Islamic

Since the 9/11 attacks, there have been another 97 terrorist plots against the United States.
The Daily Signal The Daily Signal
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • 8675310

    There are answers but the FBI and Homeland Security have rejected them claiming Islamophobia. PC is more important than American lives.

  • john sobieski

    Terrorism has a name……islam.