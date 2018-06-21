Moments After Charles Krauthammer Passes Away; Washington Post Viciously Attacks Him In Obituary

Conservative intellectual giant, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Harvard-educated psychiatrist Charles Krauthammer passed away at the age of 68 on Thursday.

Despite his tragic passing, The Washington Post’s Adam Bernstein attacked him in Krauthammer’s obituary, appearing to blame him for the Iraq war in the opening line of his obituary:

Charles Krauthammer, a Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post columnist and intellectual provocateur who championed the muscular foreign policy of neoconservatism that helped lay the ideological groundwork for the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq, died June 21 at 68.

Calling Krauthammer, whose calm and non-confrontational demeanor defined him, a “provocateur,” was completely inaccurate, to say the least.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1