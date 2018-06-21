Politics TV
Moments After Charles Krauthammer Passes Away; Washington Post Viciously Attacks Him In Obituary
Conservative intellectual giant, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Harvard-educated psychiatrist Charles Krauthammer passed away at the age of 68 on Thursday.
Despite his tragic passing, The Washington Post’s Adam Bernstein attacked him in Krauthammer’s obituary, appearing to blame him for the Iraq war in the opening line of his obituary:
Charles Krauthammer, a Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post columnist and intellectual provocateur who championed the muscular foreign policy of neoconservatism that helped lay the ideological groundwork for the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq, died June 21 at 68.
Calling Krauthammer, whose calm and non-confrontational demeanor defined him, a “provocateur,” was completely inaccurate, to say the least.
