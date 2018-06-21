HOLY SH*T: Crazed Priest Snaps & Slaps, Screams at Crying Baby During Baptism Ceremony (Video)

Wow.

That escalated quickly.

What appears to be a Catholic baptism ceremony for a newborn took a bizarre turn after the priest snapped and slapped the baby.

It might be time for Fr. Backhand to hit the retirement home.

This video is getting taken down on Facebook but I think everyone needs to see it. This is not acceptable at all. A Catholic priest slapping a baby really puts into perspective where our worlds at. pic.twitter.com/PL8PUDAsz2 — ariana (@falcoariana) June 20, 2018

