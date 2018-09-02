Mom who searched ‘how to commit the perfect murder’ online killed 2 babies in 2-year span, cops say

An Alaska woman charged with killing her two baby girls in 2015 and 2017 searched “how to commit the perfect murder” on the internet an hour before she reported the second child not breathing, police said.

A Fairbanks grand jury Wednesday indicted Stephany LaFountain, 23, in the death of a 4-month-old girl in September 2015 and a 13-month-old girl in November 2017. Cops say they were suffocated.

“A forensic analysis of LaFountain’s internet searches showed that she had been conducting suspicious search an hour before” calling 911 to report her 13-month-old was unresponsive. The baby died four days later.

LaFountain searched “ways to suffocate,” “best ways to suffocate,” “ways to kill human with no proof,” “can drowning show in an autopsy report,” “16 steps to kill someone and not get caught” and “how to commit the perfect murder,” the Fairbanks Police Department said.

At a news conference Thursday, Fairbanks Police Chief Eric Jewkes called the cases an “unimaginable tragedy” but did not discuss a possible motive. – READ MORE

It does not violate Twitter’s rules against abuse to wish death upon National Rifle Association (NRA) spokeswoman Dana Loesch’s children, Twitter ruled Sunday evening.

“The only way these people learn is if it affects them directly,” Twitter user Milan Legius wrote in a reply to Loesch. “So if Dana Loesch has to have her children murdered before she’ll understand, I guess that’s what needs to happen.”

“You may not make specific threats of violence or wish for the serious physical harm, death, or disease of an individual or group of people,” Twitter’s rules state.

But when Loesch’s husband Chris reported the tweet wishing death upon their children, Twitter initially ruled in favor of Legius.

“We have reviewed your report carefully and found that there was no violation of the Twitter Rules against abusive behavior,” Twitter wrote in an email that Chris shared with The Daily Caller News Foundation. – READ MORE