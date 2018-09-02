John Kerry not ruling out 2020, dismisses talk as ‘total distraction’

Former Secretary of State John Kerry has refused to rule out a run for the White House in 2020, saying that talk at this time is a “total distraction” and urging Democrats to focus on the looming midterm races instead.

“Talking about 2020 right now is a total distraction and waste of time,” Kerry said in an interview with CBS News‘ “Face the Nation.” The interview is set to air Sunday.

“What we need to do is focus on 2018. We need to win back the confidence of the country to move in a better direction, and to do it in sensible ways,” he said.

Kerry ran unsuccessfully for the presidency against President George W. Bush in 2004. He went on to serve as the nation’s highest diplomat under President Barack Obama, where he spearheaded some of Obama’s key foreign policy goals — including the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris climate change agreement. – READ MORE

Despite a wave of troubling headlines, President Trump’s odds of winning re-election have surged and are far higher than any challenger, according to a leading online gambling site.

What’s more, said BetOnline.ag, more gamblers are betting on a Trump victory than on every single other competitor of either party, of which the site lists 45.

Trump currently stands as a 3/2 bet to win re-election. His closest challenger is California Sen. Kamala Harris, listed at 10-1.

Hillary Clinton has dropped to 66-1, behind Sen. Bernie Sanders, 14-1, former Vice President Joe Biden, 16-1, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 50-1.- READ MORE