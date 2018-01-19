Mom makes 5-year-old daughter ‘pay rent’ to prep child for the ‘real world’

(Meredith) – A Georgia mother said she’s teaching her 5-year-old daughter a valuable lesson by making the child “pay” for food, rent and utilities.

Essence Evans posted the lesson on Facebook Sunday, and it’s already been shared more than 300,000 times.

The mom said every week her daughter gets a $7 allowance, but hands over 71 percent of her “earnings.”

I explained to her that in the real world most people spend most of their paycheck on bills with little to spend on themselves.

So, I make her give me $5 dollars back. $1 for rent $1 for water $1 for electricity $1 for cable and $1 for food. The other $2 she gets to save or do what she wants with.

Evans said she hopes the lesson pays off when her daughter enters adulthood. As for the $5 in “rent money” every allowance? Mom said it’s being put to good use. – READ MORE

