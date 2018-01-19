Brigitte Bardot: Majority of #MeToo Accusers ‘Hypocritical and Ridiculous’

French film legend Brigitte Bardot attacked the #MeToo movement Wednesday, claiming that actresses who complain of sexual harassment were just looking for publicity.

“The vast majority are being hypocritical and ridiculous,” she told the French magazine Paris Match.

“Lots of actresses try to play the tease with producers to get a role. And then, so we will talk about them, they say they were harassed,” declared the 83-year-old Bardot.

“I was never the victim of sexual harassment. And I found it charming when men told me that I was beautiful or I had a nice little backside,” said the actress, who became a sex symbol overnight for “And God Created Woman” in 1956.

Her comments come a week after fellow French star Catherine Deneuve sparked a worldwide feminist backlash by defending men’s right to “hit on” women.- READ MORE

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice had harsh words for the #MeToo movement in an interview with CNN’s David Axelrod on Saturday, urging Americans to use caution when accusing men of sexual impropriety, and not to use the movement as an excuse to further marginalize women.

Speaking to Obama White House advisor Axelrod, Rice petitioned women not to become too thin-skinned over male behavior.

“Let’s not turn women into snowflakes. Let’s not infantilize women,” Rice said. – READ MORE

Liam Neeson described the onslaught of Hollywood’s sexual misconduct allegations as “a bit of a witch hunt,” Fox News reports.

Speaking Friday to Irish television on RTE’s “The Late Late Show,” Neeson noted that “there’s some people, famous people, being suddenly accused of touching some girl’s knee, or something, and suddenly they’re being dropped from their program or something.”

The actor then went further and said the non-stop accusations amount to “a bit of a witch hunt.”

Neeson said the charges are affecting all media people, referencing the case of Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) host Garrison Keillor, who was fired for “inappropriate behavior” without the media outlet ever revealing just what the behavior was. – READ MORE