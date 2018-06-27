True Pundit

Entertainment

Mob descends on Jerry Seinfeld after he calls Roseanne’s firing ‘overkill’

Posted on by
Share:

Hollywood ReporterJerry Seinfeld is weighing in on the Roseanne Barr controversy, calling her being fired from her eponymous sitcom “overkill.”

“I don’t even know why they had to do that,” Seinfeld told USA Today Monday at an event to promote his Netflix series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. “It seemed like, you don’t need to murder someone that’s committing suicide. I thought the firing was overkill. She’s already dead.”

It’s already happening:

READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

'RIP JERRY': Mob descends on Jerry Seinfeld after he calls Roseanne's firing 'overkill'
'RIP JERRY': Mob descends on Jerry Seinfeld after he calls Roseanne's firing 'overkill'

"Uh-oh ... here they come."

twitchy.com twitchy.com

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: