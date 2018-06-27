Mob descends on Jerry Seinfeld after he calls Roseanne’s firing ‘overkill’

Hollywood Reporter: Jerry Seinfeld is weighing in on the Roseanne Barr controversy, calling her being fired from her eponymous sitcom “overkill.”

“I don’t even know why they had to do that,” Seinfeld told USA Today Monday at an event to promote his Netflix series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. “It seemed like, you don’t need to murder someone that’s committing suicide. I thought the firing was overkill. She’s already dead.”

It’s already happening:

Jerry Seinfeld can eat a dick — Juan Parra (@j_parrita) June 26, 2018

Says Michael Richards' co-worker. — Proud Liberal (@LiberalismRules) June 26, 2018

No one cares what Seinfeld thinks,he had a racist on his show,remember Kramer(Michel Richards)? Remember his incident?So what he has to say means nothing. — jmr (@ilymalabella) June 26, 2018

I feel like Seinfield is a closet racist like he has always given me that vibe. — Ryan.T (@TheRyanTShow) June 26, 2018

Jerry Seinfeld just wants his friends to be able to make horrible jokes about black people in peace. — Cutie Bumper (@taterpie) June 26, 2018

