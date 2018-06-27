Report: Activists have posted information on thousands of ICE agents twice in the past week

McClatchy reports Monday that activists have been very busy doing things like scraping LinkedIn for personally identifying information on ICE agents.

Tim Johnson reports: Twice in the past week, activists have posted information on employees of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the agency that carried out Trump’s policy that required children to be separated from their parents who were arrested for crossing the U.S. border illegally. Amid national bipartisan outrage, Trump abruptly reversed course last week.

Sam Lavigne, an adjunct professor at New York University, last Tuesday posted data on 1,595 ICE employees that he scraped off of profiles on LinkedIn, a career networking platform. Lavigne posted the material on GitHub, a hosting platform popular with software developers.

“I leave it here with the hope that researchers, journalists and activists will find it useful,” Lavigne wrote in a blog posting on Medium that has since been taken down.

WikiLeaks, the radical transparency group that has published millions of documents over the past decade, on Friday posted what it called ICE Patrol, a website with biographical information on 9,243 people it said were employees of ICE or linked to the agency.– READ MORE

