MLB requires photo ID to pick up tickets from Will Call, but boycotts Georgia for voter ID law

Major League Baseball responded to calls to boycott the state of Georgia over a controversial new voter-ID law by moving the All-Star game out of the Peach State.

But teams still requires fans to show photo ID to pick up their tickets from the Will Call booth.

South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace called the league out on Twitter.

“Hey @MLB, this you?” she wrote, along with a screenshot of the Will Call policy at mlb.com

The league did not respond to multiple requests for an explanation of its photo ID policy for ticket retrieval.

Proponents of the move to abandon Atlanta’s Truist Park for this year’s All-Star Game have argued that Georgia’s new GOP-backed election integrity law is a form of voter suppression and is racist. President Biden even called it “Jim Crow in the 21st Century.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --