Mitch McConnell: Impeachment Resolution ‘Falls Way Short,’ Makes Schiff ‘De Facto Special Prosecutor’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Wednesday slammed the House Democrats’ impeachment proceedings resolution, stating it “falls way short” and effectively elevates House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) to a “de facto special prosecutor.”

McConnell on Pelosi’s impeachment resolution: “It falls way short, way short…Instead of setting a high bar House Democrats seem determined to set a new low.” Accuses Pelosi of endorsing a “bizarre” process that treats Schiff “as if he were a defacto special prosecutor” — Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) October 30, 2019

House Democrats on Tuesday released the text of a resolution they plan to vote on later this week to formalize impeachment inquiry procedures for President Trump. The resolution establishes procedures for open hearings, authorizes the release of deposition transcripts, and outlines how the intelligence community can transfer evidence to the House judiciary committee

It directs “certain committees to continue their ongoing investigations as part of the existing House of Representatives inquiry into whether sufficient grounds exist for the House of Representatives to exercise its constitutional power to impeach Donald John Trump, president of the United States of America, and for other purposes,” the document reads.

The document gives Schiff the lead role in the investigation, giving him power to organize the questioning of witnesses. The committee will take over the probe, which until now has been handled by three committees, including intelligence, foreign affairs, and oversight and reform. – READ MORE