Steny Hoyer Won’t Commit to Floor Vote on Impeachment Proceedings

House Majority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-MD) has signaled he will not commit to House Democrats voting this week to formalize their secret impeachment inquiry, even after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said a vote is expected to take place on Thursday.

“We’re going to have to consider whether or not it’s ready to go on Thursday. I hope that’s the case,” Hoyer told reporters on Tuesday when asked about the planned vote.

The House announced Monday that it will move Thursday to determine whether to establish impeachment inquiry procedures into President Trump. The text of the resolution was not immediately released, but House Rule Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-MA) said it would “provide a clear path forward” on the impeachment inquiry.

“This is the right thing to do for the institution and the American people,” said McGovern.

Pelosi stated in a letter Monday that the resolution was not legally necessary but the House decided to take the vote “to eliminate any doubt as to whether the Trump administration may withhold documents, prevent witness testimony, disregard duly authorized subpoenas, or continue obstructing the House of Representatives.” – READ MORE