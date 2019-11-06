Mitch McConnell: ‘Changing Federal Courts Forever’ and ‘Leave No Vacancy Behind’ (VIDEO)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) bragged about President Donald Trump’s success in leaving a lasting impact on the federal judiciary during the president’s rally in his home state on Monday night.

.@senatemajldr McConnell at Trump rally: We are changing the federal courts forever…My motto is leave no judge vacancy behind. pic.twitter.com/8tl9YkfNeU — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 5, 2019

McConnell said that he and Trump are “changing the federal courts forever,” by confirming almost 160 federal judges over the past three years:

“Nobody’s done more to change the court system in the history of our country than Donald Trump. And Mr. President, we’re going to keep on doing it. My motto is: Leave no vacancy behind.”

Trump touted his record on confirming federal judges and pointed to President Barack Obama’s failure to fill the vacancies, “President Obama left Mitch, and me, and Rand, and all of us, he left 142 openings for judges, you’re not supposed to allow any, you don’t do that.” – READ MORE