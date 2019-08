The residents of the city of Festus in Missouri are finding creepy dolls all over their town, and the local police chief is afraid someone is going to get hurt.

Some are headless. Others appear to be crying children.

The dolls are popping up in strange places, posed in odd ways, and some people are alarmed.

Festus Chief of Police Tim Lewis says that police are investigating the matter because they fear that someone might get hurt by the bizarre prank. – READ MORE