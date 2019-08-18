FBI Memo: Obama State Dept. In Communication with ‘Pee’ Dossier Producer Fusion GPS

Victoria Nuland, a former Hillary Clinton associate who served as a senior official in John Kerry’s State Department, was in communication with Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson, according to a newly released FBI document.

The controversial Fusion GPS opposition research firm infamously produced the Christopher Steele dossier alleging now debunked Russian collision charges and was paid for its anti-Trump work by Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

Any connection between Nuland and Fusion GPS would raise further questions about the role of the Obama-era State Department in fueling the Russia collision conspiracy, especially with regard to facilitating Steele’s unsubstantiated claims.

Last week, the FBI released its official notes, known as 302 reports, detailing about a dozen interviews that the bureau’s agents conducted with career Justice Department official Bruce Ohr as part of the FBI’s investigation into President Trump and alleged Russian collusion. Ohr’s wife, Nellie, was a contractor for Fusion GPS.

In previous testimony, Ohr recounted maintaining direct contact with dossier author Christopher Steele even after the former British spy was terminated as an FBI source over reports that Steele was communicating with reporters. In doing so, Ohr lent credibility to a Republican House Intelligence Committee memo alleging that he served as a back-channel between the FBI and Steele, who penned the dossier for Fusion GPS.

The FBI documents blank out key sections that clearly name or use a code word for Steele. The documents prove that the FBI received information from Steele passed on through Ohr even after Steele was fired as an FBI source in November 2016. The contacts continued through May 2017, the reports show. – READ MORE