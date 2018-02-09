Minnesota school district removes ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ ‘Huckleberry Finn’ from required reading due to n-word

A Minnesota school district removed classic novels “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” from its required reading lists due to the novels’ use of a racial slur.

Michael Cary, the director of curriculum and instruction for Duluth School District, announced the two books were removed due to the n-word being used throughout both novels.

“We felt that we could still teach the same standards and expectations through other novels that didn’t require students to feel humiliated or marginalized by the use of racial slurs,” Cary told the Duluth News Tribune.

The two books would be available in school libraries if students were interested in reading them on their own, FOX 21 Online reported.

Cary said the books were removed in order to be “considerate of all of its students.” – READ MORE

A screening of the 1993 movie “Cool Runnings,” starring the late-John Candy, about the creation of the Jamaican bobsled team was canceled at Wayland High School because some social justice warrior found it racially insensitive.

It was “winter week” at Wayland High School, a time for students to relax after the stress of mid-terms. For one of the days, the student council selected the PG-rated “Cool Runnings” for a school screening. Hours after announcing the pick, the principal sent the following email:

Following the recent announcement that Cool Runnings would be the movie shown this year, I received concerns from members of our community that raised my awareness about elements of the movie that could be viewed as culturally and racially insensitive. After researching these concerns further, I felt that Cool Runnings no longer fit the purpose, values, and scheduling format for an all-school event. I decided to cancel today’s showing.

A survey in the student paper found only 2 students out of 115 supported the principal’s decision. – READ MORE